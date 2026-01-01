Daniel Peck

Dan joins WVAS as a broadcast journalist with extensive experience. He began his career in high school, working for a local Top 40 station in his hometown of Destin, Florida. While studying at Auburn University, he wrote for the local newspaper and hosted a radio show. After finishing his studies at Auburn and earning a bachelor's degree in English, Dan moved to Los Angeles and continued his education, eventually earning an MFA in Film from UCLA's School of Theater, Film, and Television, before returning to Auburn as the host of "THE DRIVE WITH BILL CAMERON AND DAN PECK", an immensely popular, ABBY Award-winning sports-talk radio show and podcast. He's also the co-host and executive producer of The Auburn Observer Podcast. Dan is an avid sports fan, a voracious reader, and a huge movie nerd.