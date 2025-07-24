Attorney General Marshall Urges the NCAA to Restore Female Athletes’ Records Wrongfully Erased by Male Competitors

Attorney General Steve Marshall sent a letter to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) urging the organization to restore to female athletes the records, titles, awards, and recognitions they earned but were denied because of policies that allowed biological males to compete in female categories.

“Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports puts girls and young women at a profound disadvantage,” Attorney General Marshall said. “Science backs our arguments up: biological males have clear physical advantages, and a majority of Americans agree, this isn’t fair or safe. Recent policy changes banning men from women’s sports are a step in the right direction, but they do not erase the injustice already done. There are women out there who had titles, records, and victories ripped away from them, and the NCAA owes it to those athletes to make it right. Fairness must be restored.”

In the letter, the Attorneys General write, "The policies that were created, promoted, and encouraged by the Biden Administration and the NCAA not only enabled biological men to compete against women in sporting events across the country, but denied deserving women the recognitions they had earned in events that you managed…. While we appreciate the steps the NCAA has taken since then, there is far more the NCAA can do for the women athletes that have competed and continue to compete in your events.”

The Attorneys General continue, “The NCAA should take this step for former athletes to preserve the integrity of Title IX and show your support for the women harmed by years of bad policy. As your website states, ‘Regardless of where they start, student-athletes strive to end each season at one of the NCAA’s 90 championships in 24 sports.’ Women athletes strived, succeeded, and were cheated of what they earned.”

Since taking office, President Trump has been a staunch advocate for female athletes, signing executive orders supporting women’s sports and prioritizing Title IX. In February, the U.S. Department of Education also penned a letter asking the NCAA to validate these recognitions.

In addition to Attorney General Marshall, attorneys general from the following States joined the letter: Mississippi, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming.