Titled “Open Court with Derik Williams”, the 30-minute program will provide insights on all things HBCU/ASU sports as well as high school athletics.
Alabama State University, WVAS Radio Station, invites applications for the position of Program Director.
The mission of WVAS is to support Alabama State University's statewide mission for outreach and public service by providing an outlet for the presentation of enrichment programs of an academic, cultural, artistic and informative nature.