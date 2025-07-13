© 2025 WVAS
Attorney General Marshall Secures Another $11 Million for Alabama from Eight Opioid Drug Makers

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published July 13, 2025 at 10:22 AM EDT

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall today announced Alabama's participation in a nationwide settlement with eight drug makers that manufactured opioid pills and worsened the nationwide opioid crisis. All eight defendants have agreed to proceed with a sign-on period for local governments. Alabama will receive, with full participation by local governments, public hospitals, and other government agencies, approximately $11.725 million from the eight drug makers.

“This settlement marks another pivotal achievement in Alabama’s aggressive and uniquely successful legal strategy to hold opioid manufacturers, distributors, and others accountable. Our states have faced unimaginable loss due to the widespread abuse and misuse of opioids, and we have responded with decisive legal action,” stated Attorney General Marshall.

The eight defendants, along with the total payments made to the nationwide settlement, are as follows:

  • Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years 
  • Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years 
  • Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years 
  • Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year 
  • Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years 
  • Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years 
  • Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year 
  • Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year 

In addition to these abatement payments, several of the settlements allow states to receive free pharmaceutical products or cash in lieu of this product. Additionally, seven of the companies (not including Indivior) are prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products, making or selling any product that contains more than 40 mg of oxycodone per pill, and putting in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders. Indivior has agreed to not manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years, but it will be able to continue marketing and selling medications to treat opioid use disorder.
WVAS Local
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
