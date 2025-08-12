© 2025 WVAS
MAIN STREET MONTGOMERY’S “ART, EATS & BEATS” — A 3RD FRIDAY PROGRAM IN DOWNTOWN MONTGOMERY

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published August 12, 2025 at 1:25 PM EDT

MONTGOMERY, AL— Main Street Montgomery is proud to announce details for Art, Eats and Beats on Friday, August 15th, from 4:30 pm til late, a monthly event that takes place on the third Friday of each month. The program is designed to bring Montgomerians downtown after work for a unique evening experience.

On the 3rd Friday of each month, the entertainment district area from the Riverfront going up to Dexter and beyond to S. Court Street will be transformed into a walkable entertainment district, free to the public and family-friendly. Starting at 4:30 pm, Montgomerians can catch a local art exhibition, hear outdoor music, or enjoy a special refreshment while strolling the streets in the downtown area. Over two dozen participating businesses restaurants, hotels, including a bake shop and bookstore are offering 3rd Friday specials: discounts on merchandise, live music, special drinks, pre-fixed menus, and much more. “Art, Eats, & Beats” adds a new dimension to fun in downtown Montgomery.

“Art, Eats & Beats invites residents to rediscover the charm of their city,” said Laconya Murray, Chair of Main Street Montgomery. “It’s a chance for Montgomerians to experience the vibrant energy and hidden gems of downtown that visitors often rave about. You don’t have to travel far to find something special — sometimes, it’s right in your backyard… or downtown.”

“Downtown Montgomery is the premier entertainment district, with a great collection of attractions, hotels, retailers, bars, and restaurants all located in one walkable neighborhood,” said James Little, interim Director for Main Street Montgomery. “Swing downtown with your co-workers, neighbors, and/or friends for a good time. Our merchants are ready to create an experience that will keep you coming back for more.”

A complete list of participating downtown businesses, information, and area specials can be found on the Main Street Montgomery website at www.mainstreetmontgomery.org or on the Facebook event page 3rd Friday “ART, EATS & BEATS.

About Main Street Montgomery
Main Street Montgomery (MSM) is a place-based revitalization partnership committed to getting people downtown by investing time and resources to build a vibrant and sustainable Downtown Montgomery for all to enjoy. Supported by The City of Montgomery and the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Learn more about Main Street Montgomery, visit www.mainstreetmontgomery.org
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
