MAIN STREET MONTGOMERY’S “ART, EATS & BEATS” — A 3RD FRIDAY PROGRAM IN DOWNTOWN MONTGOMERY

MONTGOMERY, AL— Main Street Montgomery is proud to announce details for Art, Eats and Beats on Friday, August 15th, from 4:30 pm til late, a monthly event that takes place on the third Friday of each month. The program is designed to bring Montgomerians downtown after work for a unique evening experience.

On the 3rd Friday of each month, the entertainment district area from the Riverfront going up to Dexter and beyond to S. Court Street will be transformed into a walkable entertainment district, free to the public and family-friendly. Starting at 4:30 pm, Montgomerians can catch a local art exhibition, hear outdoor music, or enjoy a special refreshment while strolling the streets in the downtown area. Over two dozen participating businesses – restaurants, hotels, including a bake shop and bookstore – are offering 3rd Friday specials: discounts on merchandise, live music, special drinks, pre-fixed menus, and much more. “Art, Eats, & Beats” adds a new dimension to fun in downtown Montgomery.

“Art, Eats & Beats invites residents to rediscover the charm of their city,” said Laconya Murray, Chair of Main Street Montgomery. “It’s a chance for Montgomerians to experience the vibrant energy and hidden gems of downtown that visitors often rave about. You don’t have to travel far to find something special — sometimes, it’s right in your backyard… or downtown.”

“Downtown Montgomery is the premier entertainment district, with a great collection of attractions, hotels, retailers, bars, and restaurants all located in one walkable neighborhood,” said James Little, interim Director for Main Street Montgomery. “Swing downtown with your co-workers, neighbors, and/or friends for a good time. Our merchants are ready to create an experience that will keep you coming back for more.”

A complete list of participating downtown businesses, information, and area specials can be found on the Main Street Montgomery website at www.mainstreetmontgomery.org or on the Facebook event page 3rd Friday “ART, EATS & BEATS.