City of Montgomery to Host 2027 Diamond Youth Baseball World Series

The City of Montgomery has been selected to host the 2027 Diamond Youth Baseball (DYB) Division I and II ‘A’ and ‘AA’ World Series — bringing one of youth baseball’s most prestigious tournaments back to the Capital City for the first time since 1988.

Following a competitive bidding process, Montgomery was chosen over four other cities during a vote held August 2 at the 2025 DYB World Series in Columbia, South Carolina. The winning proposal was presented by Craig Howard, National Sports Manager for Experience Montgomery, and Billy Taylor, Athletic Division Superintendent for the City’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The 2027 tournament will take place July 22–27 and will feature 48 teams of 6U and 8U players from 11 southeastern states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Each state will be represented, along with a host team from Montgomery.

“Montgomery is proud to welcome the 2027 DYB World Series and the next generation of athletes to our city,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed. “This tournament reflects everything we value—youth development, regional collaboration, and economic opportunity. We look forward to showing families from across the Southeast the same hospitality, passion for sports, and community pride that make Montgomery a winning destination both on and off the field.”

The event is expected to generate approximately $4 million in direct visitor spending and nearly $6 million in total economic impact, drawing more than 3,000 visitors — including players, families, coaches, and fans — from across the region.

Montgomery has maintained a long-standing relationship with DYB dating back to the organization’s founding in 1955. The city continues to partner with DYB to provide high-quality recreational baseball opportunities for local youth.

“We’re excited to be back in Montgomery, AL for the 2027 DYB 6U & 8U World Series,” said William Wade, DYB Commissioner. “The city has always embraced our program with open arms. The support from local leadership and the community is unmatched, and we’re looking forward to another incredible tournament experience. DYB extends sincere thanks to Mayor Steven L. Reed, the Montgomery City Council, Experience Montgomery and the citizens of Montgomery for their ongoing partnership and commitment to making this event a success.”

The city’s investment in athletic facilities, public parks, and family-friendly programming helped make Montgomery a standout host city.

“Hosting the 2027 DYB World Series is a testament to Montgomery’s strength as a premier destination for youth sports,” said Ron Simmons, Chief Destinations Officer of Experience Montgomery. “This event not only highlights our exceptional sports facilities and community support, but also reinforces the vital role tourism plays in our local economy. We’re honored to welcome players, families, and fans from across the Southeast, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience that reflects Montgomery’s commitment to excellence, hospitality, and youth development.”

Planning for the 2027 DYB World Series is already underway. The City of Montgomery, in coordination with Experience Montgomery and DYB, will continue working to ensure a successful and memorable tournament for all involved.

For updates, visit www.montgomeryal.gov or follow @CityofMGM and @ExperienceMontgomeryAL on social media.