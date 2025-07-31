© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Roadway Paving Underway on Federal Drive

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT

The City of Montgomery is pleased to announce that roadway paving work on Federal Drive has officially begun. This much-anticipated infrastructure improvement project is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to enhancing roadway safety and improving driving conditions for residents and visitors.

Crews are currently on-site conducting paving operations. The City asks for the public’s patience and cooperation as this important work progresses.

Motorists should be aware of the following:

  • Temporary lane closures and traffic delays are expected in the area.
  • Drivers are urged to proceed with caution and obey all posted signage.
  • Please respect the safety of construction crews working in active zones.

This project represents a significant investment in Montgomery’s transportation infrastructure and reflects the City’s dedication to maintaining safe and efficient roadways.
WVAS Local
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
See stories by Robert "Robb" Taylor