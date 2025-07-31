Roadway Paving Underway on Federal Drive
The City of Montgomery is pleased to announce that roadway paving work on Federal Drive has officially begun. This much-anticipated infrastructure improvement project is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to enhancing roadway safety and improving driving conditions for residents and visitors.
Crews are currently on-site conducting paving operations. The City asks for the public’s patience and cooperation as this important work progresses.
Motorists should be aware of the following:
- Temporary lane closures and traffic delays are expected in the area.
- Drivers are urged to proceed with caution and obey all posted signage.
- Please respect the safety of construction crews working in active zones.
This project represents a significant investment in Montgomery’s transportation infrastructure and reflects the City’s dedication to maintaining safe and efficient roadways.