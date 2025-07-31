Roadway Paving Underway on Federal Drive

The City of Montgomery is pleased to announce that roadway paving work on Federal Drive has officially begun. This much-anticipated infrastructure improvement project is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to enhancing roadway safety and improving driving conditions for residents and visitors.

Crews are currently on-site conducting paving operations. The City asks for the public’s patience and cooperation as this important work progresses.

Motorists should be aware of the following:

Temporary lane closures and traffic delays are expected in the area.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution and obey all posted signage.

Please respect the safety of construction crews working in active zones.

This project represents a significant investment in Montgomery’s transportation infrastructure and reflects the City’s dedication to maintaining safe and efficient roadways.