Governor Ivey Announces Over $25.9 Million in Growing Alabama Allocations to Drive Statewide Economic Growth

Governor Kay Ivey, on Monday following a speech to the Economic Development Association of Alabama, announced that more than $25.9 million in Growing Alabama funding has been allocated to support economic development projects across 15 communities in Alabama, reinforcing the state’s commitment to long-term job creation and site readiness.

The allocations, made by the Renewal of Alabama Commission, are part of the 2025 Growing Alabama program, which authorizes up to $26 million in funding this calendar year. Over 27% of this year’s allocations were awarded to Targeted Counties, a key focus area in the state’s strategic plan for stimulating growth in rural areas.

“Growing Alabama is one of the most effective tools we have to strengthen our economic foundation and prepare communities — both large and small — for future growth,” said Governor Ivey. “These investments are paving the way for high-quality jobs, business expansion and long-term prosperity across every corner of our state.”

The projects supported through this year’s funding include critical site development and public infrastructure improvements designed to enhance the competitiveness of industrial parks and strategic assets statewide.

“The Growing Alabama program continues to deliver real results for Alabama communities,” said Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair. “This funding allows local leaders to fast-track site preparation and compete for game-changing economic development projects. It’s a smart, strategic investment in Alabama’s future.”

Here is a list of the 2025 Growing Alabama awards:

City of Prattville – $4.9 million: Prattville South Industrial Park

Alabama State Port Authority – $3.55 million: Montgomery Intermodal Container Transfer Facility

Dothan Industrial Development Board – $3.26 million: Houston County Distribution Park

Mobile Airport Authority – $2.5 million: Brookley Expansion Site

Cleburne County Commission – $2 million: MC3 Property

Lake Martin Industrial Development Authority – $2 million: industrial site improvements

Calhoun County Economic Development Council – $2 million: industrial site development

City of Hamilton – $1.47 million: Hamilton I-22 Industrial Park

Craig Field Airport & Industrial Authority – $1.26 million: Craig Field Industrial Park

Jasper Industrial Development Board – $949,150: Jasper Industrial Park

Opelika Industrial Development Authority – $921,310: Opelika Innovation & Technology Park

City of Cullman – $750,000: Frank Research and Technology Park

South Dallas Industrial Development Authority – $186,025: South Dallas Industrial Park

City of Ozark – $150,000: Ozark Airport Industrial Site

Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Corporation – $24,856: Ozark Industrial Park

The Growing Alabama program is vital in preparing sites across the state for future development — one of the key considerations for businesses looking to build new facilities or expand current operations.

The program provides tax credits to eligible taxpayers who make contributions to approved economic development organizations. In return, donors receive a tax credit equal to the value of their contribution, creating a mutually beneficial path toward advancing industrial development across the state.

Eligible projects for the Growing Alabama program include site preparation and infrastructure improvements on public land for industrial use, capital improvements at inland ports and intermodal facilities, as well as agricultural center construction and maintenance.

The Alabama Department of Commerce administers the Growing Alabama program, and all applications are approved by the Renewal of Alabama Commission, which is chaired by Secretary McNair.

For more information on the Growing Alabama program, contact Rachel Madore, Chief Business Intelligence and Incentives Officer at the Alabama Department of Commerce, at (334)557-3431 or rachel.madore@commerce.alabama.gov.

