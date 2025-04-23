Governor Ivey Announces Montgomery County District Judgeship and Other Appointments

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced appointments to fill a Montgomery County District Judgeship position and 19 other positions across the state.

Montgomery County District Judgeship

Governor Ivey has appointed Bruce Lieberman as Montgomery County District Judge, 15th Judicial Circuit. A lifelong resident of Montgomery, Lieberman is a graduate of Auburn University Montgomery and received his juris doctorate from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. Lieberman will succeed former District Judge Tiffany McCord who was appointed to serve on the Montgomery Circuit Court by Governor Ivey on April 5, 2025.

“Bruce Lieberman is highly qualified in the law and possesses decades of experience as a successful prosecutor on both the county and state level,” said Governor Ivey. “He understands our court system and is an expert in criminal and white-collar crime owing to his distinguished service in the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and leading a division of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. Judge Lieberman will serve honorably and fairly.”

“I am grateful to Governor Ivey for her confidence in appointing me to serve as District Court Judge for Montgomery County,” said Bruce Lieberman. “I started my career of public service 38 years ago as a young Deputy District Attorney with the Montgomery County DA’s Office. I am honored to be returning to that courthouse to finish my legal career and will go to work every day with the best interests of the citizens of Montgomery County in mind.”

Governor Ivey has also appointed 19 other persons to serve on local and state boards effective immediately.

