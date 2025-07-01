Attorney General Marshall Opens Applications for the 2025 Alabama Safe Schools Initiative

(Montgomery, Ala.) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall today announced the application process for the 2025 Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Awards. These awards provide the opportunity to identify and recognize excellence and current trends in school safety throughout the state. The deadline to file an application is Friday, August 15, 2025.

“There is nothing more important than protecting the health and safety of our children, especially while they are in school. As the key strategic partner with law enforcement, this annual program serves as a grassroots effort to identify schools and communities that build strong partnerships and embrace innovative safety technologies to protect and support their school children year-around. Each year, I am both impressed and encouraged by the depth of preparation, investment, and training these schools and communities demonstrate,” stated Attorney General Marshall. “As we enter a new school year, I look forward to continuing to spotlight the most effective school safety strategies, administrators, resource officers, parents, and students.”

Attorney General Marshall’s 2025 Safe Schools Initiative process will feature a comprehensive four-phase application and review process designed to evaluate and enhance the safety of school protocols. Independent judges who possess real-world insight into school safety trends will specifically assess applicants for preparation and training, collaboration with local emergency response agencies, involvement of school resource officer or alternate security personnel, structure and innovation of safety technology, community participation, and law-related and prevention education.

Please click on the following link for more information regarding the application process and complete instructions: https://www.alabamaag.gov/safe-schools/