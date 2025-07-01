Hands of SNAP Press Conference

A news conference took place Thursday in Montgomery, where lawmakers and advocates spoke about potential cuts to food and health care programs that support hundreds of thousands of Alabamians.

Alabama Arise, along with several statewide advocacy organizations hosted a “Hands Off SNAP and Medicaid” news conference at the State House in Montgomery. Speakers include State Senator Kirk Hatcher, Robyn Hyden of Alabama Arise, Rev. Valtoria Jackson from the Alabama Poor People’s Campaign, and leaders from Feeding the Gulf Coast and VOICES for Alabama’s Children. They’re urging Senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville to reject a federal budget proposal that could strip food assistance and health care from nearly 800,000 Alabamians—and block hundreds of millions in federal funding.

Alabama could be left with the impossible choice of paying nearly $300 million in new costs or drastically slashing benefits for families in need.