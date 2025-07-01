© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Hands of SNAP Press Conference

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 1, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT

A news conference took place Thursday in Montgomery, where lawmakers and advocates spoke about potential cuts to food and health care programs that support hundreds of thousands of Alabamians.

Alabama Arise, along with several statewide advocacy organizations hosted a “Hands Off SNAP and Medicaid” news conference at the State House in Montgomery. Speakers include State Senator Kirk Hatcher, Robyn Hyden of Alabama Arise, Rev. Valtoria Jackson from the Alabama Poor People’s Campaign, and leaders from Feeding the Gulf Coast and VOICES for Alabama’s Children. They’re urging Senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville to reject a federal budget proposal that could strip food assistance and health care from nearly 800,000 Alabamians—and block hundreds of millions in federal funding.

Alabama could be left with the impossible choice of paying nearly $300 million in new costs or drastically slashing benefits for families in need.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan