City, MPD Announce Enhanced Safety Measures Following Weekend Incidents

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:51 PM EDT

In the wake of three troubling incidents over the weekend, the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) and Mayor Steven L. Reed announced last week an aggressive series of actions aimed at bolstering public safety for all residents and visitors.

“Public safety is always our top priority,” said Mayor Reed. “We want our residents, our workers, and our visitors to know that Montgomery is taking serious and sustained steps to ensure their safety—now and in the future.”

The incidents included the tragic death of a 13-year-old, a critical injury from a separate shooting, and gunfire in the downtown entertainment district.

MPD Chief James N. Graboys acknowledged the profound impact of these incidents and laid out a comprehensive plan to increase police presence, pursue suspects, and prevent future violence.

Key components of the strategies include:

  • Increased Patrols and Staffing Adjustments: MPD will reassign personnel, adjust schedules, and increase presence in high-need areas and at key times.  

    Targeted Enforcement Operations: The department has launched new exhibition driving and traffic enforcement details, including zero-tolerance checkpoints. 

    Special Operations Division (SOD) Expansion: MPD’s Special Operations Division will intensify efforts to identify and arrest known repeat offenders. 

    Enhanced Technology: The city will deploy license plate readers, facial recognition tools, and new tactical drones this summer to help track and apprehend suspects.  

    Citywide Surveillance Integration: Existing camera systems, as well as additional camera systems, will be integrated into MPD’s Starwatch system for broader, faster situational awareness.  

“This weekend was difficult and painful for our department and our community,” said Chief Graboys. “But I want the people of Montgomery to know we will not stop. We are putting every available resource behind solving these crimes and preventing the next ones. I am personally committed to that mission.”

The Montgomery Police Department continues to work around the clock to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We will keep the public informed,” added Chief Graboys. “Because transparency builds trust and safety is a shared goal.”
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
