City, MPD Announce Enhanced Safety Measures Following Weekend Incidents

In the wake of three troubling incidents over the weekend, the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) and Mayor Steven L. Reed announced last week an aggressive series of actions aimed at bolstering public safety for all residents and visitors.

“Public safety is always our top priority,” said Mayor Reed. “We want our residents, our workers, and our visitors to know that Montgomery is taking serious and sustained steps to ensure their safety—now and in the future.”

The incidents included the tragic death of a 13-year-old, a critical injury from a separate shooting, and gunfire in the downtown entertainment district.

MPD Chief James N. Graboys acknowledged the profound impact of these incidents and laid out a comprehensive plan to increase police presence, pursue suspects, and prevent future violence.

Key components of the strategies include:

Increased Patrols and Staffing Adjustments: MPD will reassign personnel, adjust schedules, and increase presence in high-need areas and at key times. Targeted Enforcement Operations: The department has launched new exhibition driving and traffic enforcement details, including zero-tolerance checkpoints. Special Operations Division (SOD) Expansion: MPD’s Special Operations Division will intensify efforts to identify and arrest known repeat offenders. Enhanced Technology: The city will deploy license plate readers, facial recognition tools, and new tactical drones this summer to help track and apprehend suspects. Citywide Surveillance Integration: Existing camera systems, as well as additional camera systems, will be integrated into MPD’s Starwatch system for broader, faster situational awareness.



“This weekend was difficult and painful for our department and our community,” said Chief Graboys. “But I want the people of Montgomery to know we will not stop. We are putting every available resource behind solving these crimes and preventing the next ones. I am personally committed to that mission.”

The Montgomery Police Department continues to work around the clock to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We will keep the public informed,” added Chief Graboys. “Because transparency builds trust and safety is a shared goal.”

