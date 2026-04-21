2026 ASU President's Gala Tickets

The President's Gala hosted by Alabama State University is set to take place on Saturday, September 4, 2026, at the Renaissance Hotel and Spa at the Convention Center. Activities will include presentations and awards with musical guest, Grammy-winning R&B Legend Anthony Hamilton. Hamilton's swoon-worthy voice has captivated audiences for years. Tickets are available on the ASU website. The annual fundraiser will benefit programs including student-centered initiatives.

The Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School hallways looked a little different Tuesday morning with elected officials, community leaders and organizations gathering to present checks that will benefit this year's Teachers Appreciation Week in May. The 100 Black Men of Greater Montgomery donated $2,500 and Capitol Market donated $500.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall recently announced that the State of Alabama will receive a $12.2 million dollar settlement from Roblox, an online gaming platform. Marshall made the announcement at a Tuesday news conference. Marshall said the money would be used to hire resource officers through the AG's Safe School Initiative.