WVAS Crime Update

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 19, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT

Escaped Inmate

Authorities in Elba are searching for 21-year-old Emmett Sigers, who escaped from a prison work camp early this morning. He was serving a 10-year sentence and is described as 5’11”, with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo above his left eyebrow that reads “Loyalty.” Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Mother Faces Charges

In Mobile, the mother of a juvenile involved in a deadly shooting has been arrested. Katrina Ankum faces charges for allegedly allowing her son to use her car the night of the Sage Park shooting. Prosecutors say parents who contribute to juvenile crimes will also be held accountable.
WVAS Local
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
