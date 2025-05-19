WVAS Crime Update

Escaped Inmate

Authorities in Elba are searching for 21-year-old Emmett Sigers, who escaped from a prison work camp early this morning. He was serving a 10-year sentence and is described as 5’11”, with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo above his left eyebrow that reads “Loyalty.” Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Mother Faces Charges

In Mobile, the mother of a juvenile involved in a deadly shooting has been arrested. Katrina Ankum faces charges for allegedly allowing her son to use her car the night of the Sage Park shooting. Prosecutors say parents who contribute to juvenile crimes will also be held accountable.

