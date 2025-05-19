EJI Brings Grammy Award Winning Musical Artists to Montgomery for Juneteenth

This Juneteenth, the Equal Justice Initiative will bring Grammy Award winning musical artists to Montgomery, with concerts happening downtown on June 18 and 19. EJI will also offer free admission to the Legacy Sites on Juneteenth.

On the evening of Wednesday, June 18, gospel music legends Yolanda Adams and Donald Lawrence and Company will perform at an evening concert at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center. Adams and Lawrence are the recipients of numerous Grammy Awards respectively. Tickets to the concert are on sale now, and can be purchased here.

On Thursday, June 19, EJI will offer free admission to the Legacy Sites: The Legacy Museum, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, and the newly-opened Freedom Monument Sculpture Park. Open all day on Juneteenth, the Legacy Sites offer visitors an immersive journey through American History. Visitors can learn more and plan their visit here.

To offer a moment of celebration and reflection on Juneteenth, a free musical performance by Jason Max Ferdinand and his choir, the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, will take place midday. Located at the Peace and Justice Memorial Center in Montgomery, the uplifting celebration will also feature remarks about the importance of Juneteenth. This event on Thursday, June 19 is free and open to the public.

Grammy Award winning artists Cécile McLorin Salvant and Terence Blanchard will complete the musical performances with a jazz concert the evening of Thursday, June 19. Taking place at the Peace and Justice Memorial Center in Montgomery, the night of jazz will mark the end of two days of uplifting celebration, artistry, and education. Tickets to the concert are on sale now, and can be purchased here.