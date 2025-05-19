New Hemp Law in Alabama

Alabama’s new hemp regulations are drawing reaction from industry leaders. Governor Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 445 into law, introducing some of the strictest limits on hemp-derived products in the country.

The law caps THC content to 10 milligrams per serving, with a 40 milligram per package limit, and bans smokable hemp altogether. Cornbread Hemp co-founder Jim Higdon — a former cannabis policy journalist and U.S. Hemp Roundtable board member says while the law is aimed at protecting minors, it could overregulate legal hemp products, risking job losses and business closures in Alabama.