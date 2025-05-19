Governor Ivey Signs “FOCUS Act” Preventing Use of Cell Phones in Alabama Public Schools

Governor Kay Ivey has signed the FOCUS Act, prohibiting students’ use of smart phones and other wireless devices inside Alabama’s public schools.

Flanked by middle school students, Governor Ivey signed the FOCUS Act into law Wednesday morning in her office.

“In my state of the state address, I repeated the requests of Alabama teachers and parents in calling for a ban on student cell phone use in our schools,” said Governor Ivey. “Smart phones have beneficial roles when used in proper settings. However, these often-disruptive devices have no place in our classrooms during the school day except for educational purposes or during an emergency. The FOCUS Act will enable students to ‘focus’ on learning while in school rather than on their phones.”

“As a parent, equipping my children to excel in all aspects of life is priority number one, and what they learn in the classroom plays an immense role in that,” said Rep. Leigh Hulsey. “The FOCUS Act will limit distractions and provide an avenue for every student in our state to get the absolute most out of their day at school, leading to a stronger Alabama of tomorrow. I am grateful to Governor Ivey for the opportunity to sponsor this important legislation and sincerely appreciate the support of my colleagues in the House and Senate."

Internet-enabled devices present additional risks to children even when students are properly using them as part of their school curriculum. For this reason, the FOCUS Act will also protect students by requiring local boards of education to adopt internet safety policies governing student access to the internet on school-owned devices.

“Our goal should always be to create an environment where students can reach their full potential – the FOCUS Act does just that,” said Sen. Donnie Chesteen. “By restricting the use of cell phones during instructional time, students will perform better, stay more engaged and enjoy stronger classroom communities. I applaud my colleagues in the Legislature for passing this important legislation and commend Governor Ivey for championing it.”

Pike Road Junior High currently has a pouch policy for their cell phones and credits the students’ success to that policy.

“Governor Ivey, thank you for your leadership,” said Pike Road Principal Christy Wright. “The truth is this isn’t just about a law, it’s about what happens when students and teachers are given the space and focus to grow. At the Pike Road Georgia Washington Campus, we implemented a no cell phone policy well before this bill was passed and the results have been powerful. We've seen a clear shift in our school culture: more engagement, deeper connections, and a greater sense of community. But the impact hasn't just been social, it's also academic. I am incredibly proud to share that our eighth-grade learners recently took the PSAT 8/9, and the results came in just yesterday. Not only did our school reach our growth target of a 60-point increase, we exceeded it with a 95-point gain. Even more impressively, our scores are 39 points above the national average. That is an extraordinary accomplishment.”

The FOCUS Act will also protect children and teens by requiring the Alabama State Department of Education to offer safe social media training for all students prior to entering the eighth grade.

