Governor Ivey Signs Bills Strengthening State Law Against Illegal Immigrants

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published May 14, 2025 at 11:22 AM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed Senate Bill 158, designed to strengthen Alabama law against illegal immigrants and other noncitizen voting, and Senate Bill 63, requiring law enforcement to collect and submit fingerprints and DNA samples from illegal immigrants already in custody.

“Alabama is taking steps to protect our communities from impacts on public safety and the integrity of our elections,” said Governor Ivey. “These bills will do just that by closing a loophole in state law concerning voter ID while also further enhancing law enforcement’s ability to effectively identify illegal immigrants with criminal records.”

Senate Bill 158, introduced by Senator Will Barfoot, prohibits the use of foreign national driver licenses as a form of photo identification for voting in Alabama. Previously, Alabama law did not directly exclude these licenses as a valid form of photo identification for voting in the state.

Senate Bill 63, introduced by Senator Lance Bell, requires law enforcement to collect and submit fingerprints and DNA from illegal immigrants already in custody to speed up the process of biometric data collection.

Both bills passed the Legislature with bipartisan support.
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
