State Breach

The Office of Information Technology says it detected the breach Friday evening and has been working around the clock with a top cybersecurity firm to contain and resolve the situation.

State websites, emails, and phone lines may experience temporary disruptions, but officials emphasize that essential services are being maintained.

Although some state employee usernames and passwords were compromised, it’s believed that no personally identifiable information belonging to Alabama residents has been accessed. Updates are being posted at www.oit.alabama.gov/cybereventMay2025.