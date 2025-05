A 24-year-old woman is accused of shooting to death another woman in Montgomery.

On Saturday, around 6:45 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2000 block of Locust Street in reference to an adult female shot. There they found the body of 45-year-old Jovon Prince. Montgomery Police have charged 24-year-old Hanna Bentley, with Murder.

She was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. Bentley is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.