ASU Inaugural Derby After Dark

Fashion, flair and excitement will be the baseline for Alabama State University's inaugural Derby After Dark fundraiser on Saturday, May 2, 2026, starting 3 p.m. ASU ret. Col. Greg Clark is the Vice President for Institutional Advancement and says this event will be another example of ASU excellence. There will be live music including the band Souled Out, signature beverages and vendors like Baroma Perfume and Magnum Opus. The Derby After Dark will take place at the Nest at ASU stadium. Tickets are available on the ASU Website.

The 3rd Annual W.E.B. DuBois Honors Program Conference is taking place this week at Alabama State University Student Center. The conference theme is Innovative Intersection: Leveraging Multidisciplinary Approach for Environmental and Social Justice. ASU Geography Professor and organizer, Dr. Ram Alagan says he is proud of the program and hopes to expand to include more students from around the state. The conference runs through Friday, April 24, 2026.