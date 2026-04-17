ASU Hosts Annual Honors Day Convocation

The 2026 Upward Honors Day event took place Friday morning at the Alabama State University Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Students were recognized for their accomplishments by ASU leadership. This year's theme is Legacy, Leadership and Excellence.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a new tax relief bill Thursday. House Bill 527 allows a new state income tax deduction for overtime pay and also suspends grocery taxes for the months of May and June. The tax reforms will also apply to the 2026-2028 filing seasons.

Public-private partnership Innovate Alabama announcing a 15-million-dollar fund to help early-stage startups statewide. The Capital Access Fund will centrally focus on Alabama-based companies in rural and underserved areas of the state. Core industries will include healthcare, technology and construction.