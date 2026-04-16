2026-2027 Miss Alabama State University Court

Congratulations to the 87th Miss Alabama State University Annisia Dixon. Dixon was joined on stage by her royal court, they are Camyra Carrol, Miss Sophomore, Kaitlin Hunter, Miss Junior and Toimar Allen, Miss Senior. Congratulations to the ladies of the ASU Royal Court.

Congratulations are in order to the new Student Government Association Executive Board Elect at Alabama State University. The new 2026-2027 members are Myles Wilson, Executive President, Chancellor Bacon, Executive Vice President, Da'Marcus Thomas, Executive Treasurer, Donquaviion Bourne, Executive Secretary.

The 4th Annual Derby Drawdown hosted by the Ivy Foundation of Montgomery, Inc. will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the Renaissance Hotel and Spa. Foundation Second Vice Chair, Bea Forniss says they are proud to be a committed and civilly engaged organization whose mission is to help the community. Forniss says this year's derby will be one of the record books. Tickets are $60 dollars; they can be purchased online at the Ivy Foundation's website.