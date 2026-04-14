Meet ASU new Men's Basketball Coach Chris Wright

The Alabama State University Community welcomed Chris Wright as its new Head Coach of the Men’s Basketball program. Supporters, student-athletes, faculty and staff packed the ASU Stadium lounge where a press conference took place this afternoon. The event opened with remarks from ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., Dr. Jason Cable, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and culminating with Coach Chris Wright. Wright says one of his goals is to recruit students that align with ASU mission. Wright has been coaching for 23 years and the last eight were spent at two Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

A Montgomery church will be hosting a seminar on Amyloidosis Awareness. It’s a disease that causes abnormal proteins to develop in organs and tissues causing them to stiffen. Patient advocate, Otis Leonard says the seminar will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church on East Patton Avenue in Montgomery. More information can be found at Otis Leonard at 256-625-9393.