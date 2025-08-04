Weekly Crime Report

Couch Homicide Investigation

Montgomery Police have launched a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Kentaris Couch.

Police were called to the 900 block of Charles Street around 7:17 a.m. Monday morning, where they discovered Couch body with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been named at this time. Authorities urge anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Mail Theft

Authorities are investigating a case of mail theft and check fraud involving nearly $10,000. A business in Prattville mailed a check on May 27th, which was intercepted and altered to be payable to “Darrell Gibson.”

The altered check was deposited on June 5th at a Max Credit Union in Montgomery. Surveillance images show the suspect concealing their identity and covering the vehicle’s license plate using what appeared to be an apron.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers.

Survey Shows U.S. Adults Stress About Groceries

A new poll finds the vast majority of U.S. adults are feeling some stress about the cost of groceries, as prices continue to rise and concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs remain widespread.

Only 14% say it’s not a source of stress, underscoring the pervasive anxiety most Americans continue to feel about the cost of everyday essentials.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey finds about 4 in 10 Americans under age 45 say they've used what are known as “buy now, pay later” services to make small purchases on entertainment or restaurant meals or to pay for essentials like groceries or medical care.

Missing Sylacauga Woman

Police in Sylacauga are seeking the public's help in locating Nicole O’Neal, she has been missing since Tuesday, July 29th.

Family members say Nicole has not been seen or heard from since that day and are concerned due to her existing health issues.

She was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and a long skirt with white, black, and blue colors. She may be driving a 2014 black Hyundai Elantra with Alabama license plate 61ACNY5. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Correctional Officer on Leave

A St. Clair Correctional Facility officer has been arrested following a major contraband bust linked to Alabama’s prison drug pipeline.

Lieutenant Calvin Bush is on mandatory leave and facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana. A search warrant executed on July 31st in Odenville uncovered a massive haul of narcotics and contraband, including: 8.87 pounds of meth and 19 pounds of marijuana and 156 cell phones and other smuggled electronics

The operation was led by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division, with assistance from state and federal agencies. Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.