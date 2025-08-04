Heritage Barbershop Celebration

© 2025 WVAS
A celebration will take place this month in honor of a local community leader. Vladmir “Boo Man” Averett, a 1993 graduate of Alabama State University will be marking the 30th anniversary of Heritage Barbershop on Saturday, August 23rd, at The NEST, located on the ASU campus.

Organizers invite the public to join in recognizing Averett's three decades of service. Guests will include State Representative Kenyatta Hassel, along with local figures Ike, Kirby, and Leroy.
