Weekly Crime Update

Texas Flooding Death Toll Rises

Tragedy continues to unfold in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott has confirmed the death toll from catastrophic flooding now stands at 109.

More than 160 people remain missing.

Speaking from rural Hunt in Kerr County, Abbott said, “No one will rest until every missing person is found.”

Among the missing are several campers and a counselor from a girls' camp where 27 lives were lost.

Missing Mobile Family in Texas

In a related story, members of a Mobile family are believed to be among the dozens of flood victims in central Texas who remain unaccounted for.

A spokesperson for Joe Bullard Automotive released a statement Monday, requesting prayers for former employee Michael Santana, his wife and daughter, along with his parents Michael Senior and mother Illeana. All have been missing since high flood waters ravaged Kerr County on Saturday.

Calls for Justice

In Alabama, calls for justice are growing louder following the police shooting of 18-year-old Jabari Peoples in Homewood.

Family attorneys, including Ben Crump, are demanding access to body-camera footage from the June 23rd incident.

Crump says the state’s refusal to release the video is "fueling mistrust" and called for transparency and accountability.

Inmate Death

The Houston County coroner is announcing the death of a prison inmate. The woman died while in custody on Sunday night.

Coroner Robert Byrd says she’d been receiving treatments after complaining of chest pain and shortness of breath.

The inmate’s name has not been released because authorities are still trying to contact her family. Her body has been sent in for testing, but the coroner says her death appeared to be due to natural causes.

