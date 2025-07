The university will celebrate its 158th birthday and 41 years of WVAS 90.7 FM on Wednesday, July 16th with a Carnival-Style Celebration featuring local musical talent Yung Vokalz.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. in the Student Hardy Center Ballroom, and it's open to the public. Development Officer Garinita Taylor says the proceeds will benefit students on and off campus.

Admission is free, donations of money, nonperishable items and school supplies will be accepted.