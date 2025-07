Get ready for a cultural celebration at ASU! The Colvin-Feagin Annual Art & Jazz Show returns Thursday, July 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Held at the Montgomery Interpretive Center, the show honors HBCU art pioneer Dr. Lee A. Ransaw, and features live jazz by the Ike Bell Jazz Quartet, along with a visual art exhibit.

Admission is free and open to the public.