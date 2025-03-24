© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

City of Montgomery to Host 60th Anniversary Commemoration of the Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March

WVAS | By Robert "Robb" Taylor
Published March 24, 2025 at 10:22 AM EDT

The City of Montgomery will host a series of transformative events to honor the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March, a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement. Taking place March 21-23, 2025, the weekend will feature exclusive tributes, family-friendly celebrations, live performances, and the groundbreaking launch of the Voting Rights Trail Metaverse—a cutting-edge digital experience that allows people across the world to engage with this historic moment like never before.

The commemoration will culminate with This Side of the Bridge: March to the Capitol, a historic in-person and virtual event that retraces the final leg of the 1965 march and offers participants an immersive Metaverse experience of the trail and its legacy.

Event Schedule

This Side of the Bridge Reception

March 21, 2025 | 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM | Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

Family Fun Day

March 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM | Carver High School

Stars for Freedom Rally

March 22, 2025 | 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Carver High School

This Side of the Bridge: March to the Capitol (In-person & virtual launch of the Voting Rights Trail Metaverse)

March 23, 2025 | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM | Starts at City of St. Jude Catholic Parish, ending at the Alabama State Capitol with a program

Sunday Funday Celebration

March 23, 2025 | Following the march | MGM Pop-Up Park, Lower Dexter Avenue

This commemorative weekend will honor the bravery of those who marched for justice in 1965. In addition to the powerful in-person events, Montgomery will make history by launching the Civil Rights Trail Metaverse, allowing people worldwide to experience the march’s historic route virtually. This innovative digital platform will provide an interactive, immersive learning experience featuring key moments, archival footage, and storytelling from those who lived through the movement.

For more information and to register for the march, visit MGMSIDE.COM.
WVAS Local
Robert "Robb" Taylor
Robert “Robb” Taylor is an award-winning broadcaster and the host of WVAS’ award-winning “90.7 Perspectives” talk show. Robb has worked in radio since 1983, including a 16-year-tenure in progressively responsible, full-time positions at WVAS. In 2000, he left WVAS to become a high school English teacher. Since 2004, he has continued his teaching duties while working in the news department at WVAS. Robb has over 35 years of broadcast experience and has won numerous awards, including Best Documentary for “The March on Forsyth County” (UPI), 2017 ABBY Best in Broadcasting Award (Perspectives), 2020 ABBY Best in Broadcasting (Perspectives), numerous Associated Press awards, as well as being recognized by a host of service organizations. Robb has for years also worked as the side-line reporter for the Alabama State University Sports Network. He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama State University.
See stories by Robert "Robb" Taylor