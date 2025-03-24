City of Montgomery to Host 60th Anniversary Commemoration of the Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March

The City of Montgomery will host a series of transformative events to honor the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March, a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement. Taking place March 21-23, 2025, the weekend will feature exclusive tributes, family-friendly celebrations, live performances, and the groundbreaking launch of the Voting Rights Trail Metaverse—a cutting-edge digital experience that allows people across the world to engage with this historic moment like never before.

The commemoration will culminate with This Side of the Bridge: March to the Capitol, a historic in-person and virtual event that retraces the final leg of the 1965 march and offers participants an immersive Metaverse experience of the trail and its legacy.

Event Schedule

This Side of the Bridge Reception

March 21, 2025 | 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM | Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

Family Fun Day

March 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM | Carver High School

Stars for Freedom Rally

March 22, 2025 | 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Carver High School

This Side of the Bridge: March to the Capitol (In-person & virtual launch of the Voting Rights Trail Metaverse)

March 23, 2025 | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM | Starts at City of St. Jude Catholic Parish, ending at the Alabama State Capitol with a program

Sunday Funday Celebration

March 23, 2025 | Following the march | MGM Pop-Up Park, Lower Dexter Avenue

This commemorative weekend will honor the bravery of those who marched for justice in 1965. In addition to the powerful in-person events, Montgomery will make history by launching the Civil Rights Trail Metaverse, allowing people worldwide to experience the march’s historic route virtually. This innovative digital platform will provide an interactive, immersive learning experience featuring key moments, archival footage, and storytelling from those who lived through the movement.

For more information and to register for the march, visit MGMSIDE.COM.