© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Tuberville criticized for comments

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 12, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT
Senator Tommy Tuberville (Official U.S. Senate photo by Rebecca Hammel)
U.S. Senate Photographic Services; Rebecca Hammel/U.S. Senate Photographic Services, Rebecca Hammel
/
Senator Tommy Tuberville (Official U.S. Senate photo by Rebecca Hammel)

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday backed off his defense of white nationalists, telling reporters in the Capitol that white nationalists “are racists.”

It comes as the Alabama Republican is also receiving criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for his monthslong blockade on the confirmation of all senior military officers in protest of a Defense Department abortion policy.

In a May interview, Tuberville suggested the Biden administration’s efforts to expand diversity in the military were weakening the force and hampering recruitment, though the Army has said that the real problem is that many young people do not see enlistment as safe or a good career path.

On Tuesday, Tuberville was asked if he wanted to clarify those remarks. “White nationalists are racist,” he responded, without elaborating.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, says that white nationalist groups focus on the inferiority of non-white people and that their primary goal is to create “a white ethnostate.”

The group says the number of white nationalist groups reached a historic high in 2019, during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday morning that Tuberville should apologize.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell also denounced the ideology.

“White supremacy is simply unacceptable in the military and in our whole country,” McConnell said Tuesday when asked about Tuberville’s comments.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan