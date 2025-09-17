News around Alabama

National Voter Registration

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the Montgomery County Election Center is teaming up with Montgomery Public Schools to prepare students and staff for upcoming elections. Probate Judge J.C. Love joined students Tuesday morning at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School for a special program.

Ivey Reacts to Possible Military Involvement

Governor Kay Ivey says the State of Alabama is ready, if President Donald Trump wants to deploy National Guard troops to Birmingham and Montgomery. Ivey made the statement Monday, while visiting the City of Gordo in Pickens County. It came just hours after Trump announced he will be sending military troops to Memphis to help curb violent crime in the Bluff City. Ivey said her office would comply with any request to deploy National Guard troops to Birmingham and Montgomery, if the president makes that decision.

Community Mourns Pastor Thomas E. Jordan

The River Region community is mourning the loss of Montgomery’s Lilly Baptist Church leader, Pastor Thomas E. Jordan affectionately called, “The Preacher Man.” According to a Facebook post Jordan worked for years on Sunshine 16 WXVI Radio, his gospel show was called “The Old Ship”. No details about the funeral service have not been released.

Alabama Ranks High For Educators

Alabama is not a bad state for teachers. Wallethub compared all 50 states, and the District of Columbia, based on 24 key indicators of teacher-friendliness. The data set ranges from teachers' income growth potential to the student-teacher ratio and public-school spending per student. Alabama ranks 25th on the list. Virginia is considered the best state for teachers.

Reentry Task Force Meeting

The Alabama Statewide Reentry Task Force met Tuesday at the State House in Montgomery. The group, made up of lawmakers, state agencies, and nonprofit leaders was created to cut the state’s recidivism rate in half over the next five years. Their work focuses on helping formerly incarcerated Alabamians get jobs, housing, and critical documents after release.

Next Gen Chef

A Wiregrass chef is the star of a cooking show on Netflix. Kelsey Bernard Clark will host the competition series, "Next Gen Chef." She's the owner of KBC Eatery in downtown Dothan. Kelsey is known for her grit and southern charm. The series airs this Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Undiagnosed Diabetes

Many people with diabetes may not realize they have it. Data published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology shows 44 percent of people 15 years and older who have diabetes are undiagnosed. Researchers looked over data from more than 200 countries from 2000 to 2023 for their study. More than ten percent of people worldwide have diabetes. Officials say many times there are no symptoms in the early stages. The symptoms include hunger, frequent urination and fatigue.

Fore the Love of Children

The Brantwood Children’s Home in Montgomery will be hosting its annual “Fore the Love of Children golf tournament” next week. Director Gerald Jones says fundraisers like the golf tournament help determine a lot of the day-to-day operations. Jones says there is still time to register for Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

