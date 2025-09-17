Mayor Reed Joins Rodel Fellowship Class of 2024 in Condemning Political Violence

Mayor Steven L. Reed joined fellow members of the Rodel Fellowship Class of 2024 in issuing a unified statement condemning the recent acts of political violence that have shaken the nation.

In their joint statement, the bipartisan group of public officials expressed horror at the tragedies that have unfolded in recent weeks—including the murder of Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark; the attempted murder of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette; and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“We, the members of the Rodel Fellowship Class of 2024, are horrified by the recent acts of political violence that have shaken our nation,” the statement reads. “Like most Americans, we unequivocally condemn these heinous acts. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those affected by these tragedies. There is no place in our democracy for violence as a means of silencing voices or advancing political causes, regardless of one's political views or affiliations.”

The Rodel Fellowship is a prestigious program that brings together rising political leaders from across the country and across the political spectrum to promote principled leadership and dialogue. Mayor Reed and his peers emphasized that their experience proves civil discourse is not only possible, but essential.

“As elected officials from across the political spectrum who have come together through the Rodel Fellowship, we know firsthand that Americans with different values and perspectives can sit around the same table, engage in meaningful dialogue, and find common ground while staying true to our principles,” the statement continued. “We’ve studied with one another, shared meals together, listened to each other's stories, built real, lasting friendships, and discovered that despite our political differences, we share the same fundamental goals about serving our communities and strengthening our democracy.”

The statement concluded with a call to action for all Americans:

“The path forward for our nation is not through violence, but through the kind of engagement we've practiced together: honest debate about ideas, genuine listening grounded in respect, and building real relationships across party lines. Political violence threatens everything we hold dear about democratic society. We call on all Americans to reject violence and recommit to resolving our differences through dialogue, debate, and the ballot box—never through violence.”

Mayor Reed reaffirmed his commitment to fostering civil discourse and collaboration as vital tools for strengthening communities and protecting democracy.