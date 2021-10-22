Baldwin says he is cooperating with investigations into the prop gun shooting death

Alec Baldwin says he is cooperating with the investigation into the shooting on the set of Rust that killed the film's cinematographer and injured its director.

Baldwin, who is also a producer of the film, fired the prop gun during filming Thursday, police said.

Halyna Hutchins, the film's director of photography, was airlifted Thursday afternoon to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," Baldwin wrote on Twitter Friday. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Director Joel Souza has been released from the hospital, according to an actress in the film. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to the New York Times citing an anonymous source with the film's production company.

The circumstances of Thursday's shooting are currently under investigation by the sheriff's office.

