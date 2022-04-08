Sara Jones: What stories are missing from the the transracial adoption narrative?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Take Care.

What information is missing from our family narratives? For transracial adoptee Sara Jones, her Korean cultural roots were hidden until she sought answers on her own.

About Sara Jones

Sara Jones is the CEO of InclusionPro, where she consults and trains leaders on building inclusive cultures to help with team performance and team innovation. She is also a founder of the Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in driving high growth for the technology sector.

Jones was adopted from South Korea in 1977 at age three and went on a journey to find her birth family after 42 years of separation. She spoke about her transracial adoption story on the TED stage in 2019.

Jones received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Utah and a juris doctorate from BYU Law School.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Katie Simon and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.