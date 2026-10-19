WVAS SPORTS REPORT: HORNETS BOUNCE BACK, WIN IN PINE BLUFF

After a pair of losses in SWAC play, the Alabama State Hornets went to Pine Bluff, Arkansas on Saturday with their championship hopes in serious jeopardy.

A third conference loss, this early in the season, may have positioned the Hornets too far away from the top of the division with only four conference games left on the schedule. The bubble was in danger of bursting.

Instead, the Hornets delivered: behind sixteen straight completions from freshman quarterback Aaron Frye, a goal-line stand in the second quarter, and two huge fourth-quarter interceptions, the Hornets beat the Golden Lions 21-15 at Simmons Bank Field to end their losing streak and reposition themselves in the race for the 2026 SWAC Championship.

The Hornets head into a bye week confident and rejuvenated as they prepare for the Magic City Classic.

"LINEBACKER MENTALITY"

The Hornets took an early lead behind a pair of touchdowns from Jareese Howard.

Howard, a junior from St. Louis who transferred to Alabama State after three seasons at Lincoln University (Division II) in Missouri.

Howard powered into the endzone early in the second quarter from 7 yards out and followed it up with a 34-yard score on ASU's next drive, breaking tackles and punishing defenders. He finished the game with a team-high 75 rushing yards.

Eddie Robinson Jr. appreciates Howard's tenacity and the way he approaches football.

"He has a linebacker mentality. He runs with anger and violence, and that's what we preach. I haven't had a lot of running backs here with that type of mentality, so it's fun. I played with some in the NFL and college.

(Howard)'s a violent runner, he enjoys the contact, and he has the speed to go the distance.

He's really coming on at the right time, so I'm just going to enjoy watching him play.

The kid loves to compete."

Howard brings additional firepower to a backfield that already boasts Jamarie Hostzclaw (who also scored on Saturday) and TJ Ramsey, and the Hornets could continue to lean on the run to secure victories down the stretch.

"GRIT AND DETERMINATION"

Freshman quarterback Aaron Frye started his fourth consecutive game as Andrew Body remains sidelined with an injured wrist.

Frye turned it over on ASU's first drive of the game, throwing an interception. It turned out to be his only incomplete pass of the game, as he completed his final fifteen pass attempts. He finished the game 17/18 for 166 yards.

Robinson is proud of the growth he's seen from his team's young quarterback.

"You want kids to grow up with that kind of work ethic. Grit, determination, just being humble and working hard to get better every week. I think that explains who Aaron Frye is.

He's one of those kids who is very coachable. You give him a technique or a read and he doesn't make the same mistake twice. He learns as he goes.

He's got a lot of leadership ability. Even though he's a young guy, he's got the respect of the entire locker room. That's hard to do. From the time he's been here in January to now, you can see the development and the growth.

As much as I can talk about him as a football player, he's just an amazing person. That's what you're trying to get on campus: people who are going to work hard and commit to what you're teaching in your program."

"FAST DECISIONS"

The Hornets defense made several game-changing plays to keep UAPB's offense from scoring.

In the second quarter, with the Golden Lions going for it on fourth-and-one, defensive lineman Thad Parson was able to tackle UAPB QB Jack Schierholz shy of the goal line when he scrambled for the end zone (Schierholz was Ole Miss superstar Trinidad Chambliss's backup when they were teammates at Ferris State).

In the fourth quarter, interceptions by Zach Williams and Ta'Shaun Sims ended scoring chances by UAPB.

Robinson liked seeing his defense play with killer instincts.

"In the red zone, you have to make fast decisions. I think some of our guys made some really great decisions.

The biggest thing in those situation is that you just have to go. Don't worry about being wrong.

Trust your technique."

THE MAGIC SHOW

The Hornets are off this week as they get ready for a pivotal showdown with Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic in Birmingham on Saturday, October 31.

ELSEWHERE IN THE STATE

- The Auburn Tigers scored a huge win for new head coach Alex Golesh, defeating #1 Georgia in Athens 27-24 after a game-winning kick from Alex McPherson. The Tigers hadn't beaten UGA since 2017 and hadn't won in Athens since 2005. Auburn returns home for a matchup with #18 LSU at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday at 11 AM.

- #13 Alabama lost its second-straight game when the Crimson Tide came up short in Knoxville against #11 Tennessee, 26-10. DeSean Bishop rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Alabama beat Tennessee every year between 2007 and 2021, but the Volunteers have won three straight home games in the Third Saturday in October Rivalry. Alabama will look to get the season back on track on Saturday against Texas A&M at 2:30 PM.