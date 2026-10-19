ASU to Host Famed Political Commentator Roland Martin

Famed political commenter, author and former host of CNN and TV One, Roland Martin will be on the campus of Alabama State University tomorrow for a voter rally. The author of Black Forward and the host of Roland Martin Unfiltered will be discussing the power of the civic engagement starting at 5 p.m. at the ASU Student center. The event is open to students, faculty, staff and the public.

Today is the deadline to register to vote in the midterm elections in Alabama. Every House of Representatives and Senate seat is on the ballot, including Alabama's 2nd Congressional District. Election Day is November 3rd.More information on registering to vote is available on the Secretary of State's website.

Hundreds of people are rallying against the Trump Administration in Montgomery. A "No Kings" protest was held at Court Square on Saturday. It was one of several protests across the nation that aimed to drive voter turnout in the November 3rd election. The deadline to register to vote is today.

A fatal crashing involving a child is being investigated by Montgomery Police. On Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 7:43 p.m., MPD responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 65 North near the intersection of West South Boulevard. There officers found several victims with non-life-threatening injuries and one juvenile male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. On Friday, October 16, 2026, at 9:10 p.m., 3-month-old Wyatt Tidwell, died from his injuries.

Police say a 70-year-old man has died after an accident while working at the Bass Pro Shops in Leeds Sunday evening. Officers responded to the Bass Pro Shops in Leeds about 6:30 p.m. and learned that a worker had fallen from a lift while working on the lights. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said all other information will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.