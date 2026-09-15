© 2026 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Alabama State University student dies in Montgomery shooting

WVAS | By Dan Peck
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:03 PM EDT

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the victim in Monday's fatal shooting on Zelda Road was 19-year-old Alabama State University student Kaylin Smith.

Police responding to a call on Zelda Road on Monday morning heard gunshots inside a home; they found Smith with multiple gunshot wounds. She died on the scene. A male juvenile suspect was taken to an area hospital with injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Smith’s death is Montgomery’s 40th murder of 2026.

Police believe the incident is domestic in nature.

A statement posted by Alabama State University reads, in part, "the University remains committed to supporting embers of the ASU community who may be affected."

The circumstances remain under investigation. Anyone with pertinent information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Counseling services are available to ASU students, faculty, and staff at 334-229-4382.
WVAS Local
Dan Peck
Dan joins WVAS as a broadcast journalist with extensive experience. He began his career in high school, working for a local Top 40 station in his hometown of Destin, Florida. While studying at Auburn University, he wrote for the local newspaper and hosted a radio show. After finishing his undergraduate studies at Auburn and earning a bachelor's degree in English, Dan moved to Los Angeles. He earned an MFA in Film from UCLA's School of Theater, Film, and Television before returning to Auburn as the host of "The Drive," a popular, ABBY Award-winning sports talk show and podcast. He's also the co-host and executive producer of the critically acclaimed Auburn Observer Podcast.
See stories by Dan Peck