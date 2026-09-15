Alabama State University student dies in Montgomery shooting

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the victim in Monday's fatal shooting on Zelda Road was 19-year-old Alabama State University student Kaylin Smith.

Police responding to a call on Zelda Road on Monday morning heard gunshots inside a home; they found Smith with multiple gunshot wounds. She died on the scene. A male juvenile suspect was taken to an area hospital with injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Smith’s death is Montgomery’s 40th murder of 2026.

Police believe the incident is domestic in nature.

A statement posted by Alabama State University reads, in part, "the University remains committed to supporting embers of the ASU community who may be affected."

The circumstances remain under investigation. Anyone with pertinent information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Counseling services are available to ASU students, faculty, and staff at 334-229-4382.