A study shows Alabama is losing ground in Registering its Youngest Voters

Alabama's losing ground in registering its youngest voters ahead of the November midterms. According to a nonpartisan Tufts University study released Monday, Alabama has about 46 percent fewer registered 18- and 19-year-olds than it did in 2022.That's the third-worst decline among 22 tracked states, compared with a national dip of only one percent. Alabamians have until October 19th to register for the November 3rd election.

A 17-year-old is in custody after a deadly shooting in Tuskegee. It happened Sunday night near Pruitt Street and Howard Road. Police say the suspect surrendered Monday morning. Nineteen-year-old Jaden Ivey was killed, and a 15-year-old was left critically injured. Macon County Schools canceled classes yesterday because students were involved. An investigation is ongoing.

A woman is dead and a juvenile suspect is fighting for his life after an apparent domestic shooting in Montgomery early Monday. Police responded to the 2800 block of Zelda Road about a prowler, then heard gunshots and entered the home. They found the woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds and the juvenile with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Montgomery Whitewater has paused operations for the season earlier than expected. It comes after the Montgomery County Commission publicly express concern about the financial health of the park. District 4 County Commissioner Isiah Sankey spoke with WVAS News last week about the future of Montgomery Whitewater.