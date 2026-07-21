WVAS EXCLUSIVE: One-on-One with Alabama State Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

It's been 22 years since Alabama State's football team won the SWAC Championship.

Coming off of the program's first 10-win season under head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. with key pieces returning on both sides of the ball, the Hornets are considered one of the top contenders in the conference heading into 2026.

At SWAC Football Media Day on July 15 in Birmingham, Alabama State was picked to win the SWAC's East Division and play in the SWAC Championship Game; it would be ASU's first appearance in the league's title game since 2010.

Earlier this month, five ASU players received Preseason First-Team All-SWAC recognition from the league's head coaches and athletic directors: quarterback Andrew Body, offensive lineman Elijah Baker, defensive lineman Micael Joiner, safety Ta'Shaun Sims, and return specialist Nehemiah Hixon.

Body was also named the Preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Four more Hornets were named Preseason Second-Team All-SWAC: running back Jamarie Hostzclaw, offensive lineman Dezmond Penn, kicker Andrew Abu-Akel, and long snapper Garrett Wilemon.

Eddie Robinson Jr. sat down with WVAS News to preview the upcoming year.

WVAS: Do the expectations going into this season change the way your team prepares?

"I'm a big 'strength is in the routine' guy, so you gotta keep the same routine. The results will take care of themselves. Every coach in here wants the same result: we want to win the SWAC Championship and go to the Celebration Bowl.

When you take it on a day-by-day basis, the routine is there. Our routine has been the same, the intentionality is a little bit more because the guys have tasted success and they've been really close, so now they have a purpose to get to that next step."

WVAS: What can you tell us about the effort to keep this roster together after the successful season you had last year?

"It's the fight that every coach in college football has. It doesn't matter what school you're at, especially when you have some really good players who are high character guys, and you got them from high school, and they're following what you're preaching. Those guys are crucial to retain. Elijah Baker, All-American offensive tackle last year, when those guys stay, it's huge.

We talked to the 24 players (representing SWAC programs at Media Day) last night, and I thanked all of them for staying in the SWAC one more year. Kids have options. When they decide to stay and build something, whether it's at Alabama State or any other school in the conference, I'm thankful that they're keeping their talents here for one more year."

WVAS: Who in your locker room has stepped up as a team leader this offseason?

"Kareem Keye. Jamarie Hostzclaw. Ta'Shaun Sims. Of course, Andrew Body and Te'Sean Smoot.

It's been fun watching those guys, especially Keye. Even when he was a quarterback, he was a quiet guy. A quiet leader. Last year, he didn't play much because we were saving him for this year. Now he's balling as a person and as a football player. It's fun watching those guys, because now you're helping him become a leader in life, not just a better football player. That's really what it's about."

WVAS: What was it about Andrew Body and Ta'Shaun Sims that made them the right choices to represent ASU at SWAC Football Media Day?

"The quarterback position requires leadership, and Body's a natural leader who performed well on the field.

Ta'Shaun is going into his third year. He played a little bit his first year. Last year, he played but he wasn't really a leader. I challenged him. We had to teach the guy how to be a leader and he's responded. He's not just a good football player, he's a guy who holds his teammates accountable.

Those two guys have earned it."

WVAS: What's your message for Alabama State fans heading into this season?

"We have nine games in the state of Alabama. Dr. Cable (ASU Director of Athletics) does a great job with our scheduling. Our first one is an hour away in Birmingham. We love coming to Birmingham to play football.

We need the fans there. It's exciting when we see fans, classmates, teachers, and administrators coming out to support the players. I

t means a lot to the players. It means a lot to me as a coach when I see people I know with an Alabama State Hornets shirt on.

Please come out and support us. These young men are working hard for you. Help them out by coming out there to see them."

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The Hornets open the season in the Birmingham Football Classic against Southern at Legion Field on August 29.

ASU faces Lane College in the Labor Day Classic at ASU Stadium on September 5. On September 12, the Hornets travel to Troy to face the Trojans, who were tabbed as the favorites to win the Sun Belt's Western Division earlier this month.

Conference play starts September 26 with Mississippi Valley State at ASU Stadium; the home slate also includes matchups against Jackson State (who was picked to finish 2nd in the SWAC East) and Prairie View A&M (who was picked to win the SWAC West). The Hornets finish the regular season with the annual Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving against Tuskegee at ASU Stadium.

Tickets for Alabama State Hornets football are on sale now through the ASU Ticket Office.