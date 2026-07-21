Voter Registration Deadline Approaches for Special Primary Election

Time is running out for Alabama voters. July 27, 2026, is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming special primary election. It's for Alabama's U.S. House races in districts one, two, six, and seven. Election Day is August 11, 2026.

Photo Credit: Facebook Valiant Cross Academy

Valiant Cross Academy in Montgomery is hosting its open enrollment period for kindergarten through 3rd grade and grades 6-12. Applications are available for the 2026-2027 school year. Valiant Co-Founder Dr. Anthony Brock Jr. invites the public to check out this award-winning academy. More information can be found by contacting Valiant Cross Recruitment Coordinator Leo Brock at (334) 538-5048 or leo@valiantcross.org. The Open House will take place at all three locations on August 6, 2026, from 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; the elementary school is located at 1100 Tuscaloosa Street (on the campus of Alabama State University) the middle school is at 301 Dexter Avenue and the high school at 134 Catoma Street.

Image Credit: The Few Who Flew Freedom Riders, Friends of the Freedom Rides Museum The Few Who Flew Freedom Riders

An art installation honoring the “Few who Flew” commemorating the Freedom Rides 65th Anniversary will be unveiled at the Montgomery Regional Airport this Friday. AME Zion retired Reverend Alphonso Pettway says he became a freedom rider at the age of 16. Pettway and other Freedom Fighters will be participating in the program. The event will take place on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the MGM airport. Event sponsors include the Friends of the Freedom Rides Museum and Freedom Riders, the “Few who Flew” and the City of Montgomery and Montgomery County.

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Bertha is gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf Coast, bringing the threat of flooding rain, gusty winds, and dangerous surf to parts of the northern Gulf. The tropical storm is packing 60-mile-per-hour winds and is expected to track near the Florida Panhandle before turning west along the coast. While the Panhandle is expected to see the greatest impacts, parts of southern Alabama could also pick up heavy rain, gusty winds and a few isolated tornadoes.

The Alabama Attorney General's Office wants to move forward with the execution of death row inmate Jeffrey Lee. It's asking the federal court for permission to carry out the death sentence with lethal injection instead of nitrogen gas. Lee was convicted of double murder in 1998.He originally chose nitrogen hypoxia as his method for execution but later challenged it. Lee's attorneys have until Wednesday to respond.