Alabama State QB Body Named to Preseason Watch List for Walton Payton Award

Alabama State quarterback and 2025 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Andrew Body has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2026 Walter Payton Award, given annually to the national offensive player of the year in Division 1 FCS college football since 1987.

Affectionately known as the Heisman of the FCS and presented by Stats Perform, the award is named for legendary former Jackson State and Chicago Bears superstar Walter Payton.

Past recipients include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Body was stellar for the Hornets in 2025, leading the conference in passing touchdowns (20) and completing over 70% of his passes. His season was shortened after he suffered an injury in Week 10, but he was still named 2025 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Body would be the first Walter Payton Award winner in Alabama State University history.

It's another honor for Body, who was named preseason First-Team All-SWAC and represented Alabama State at SWAC Football Media Day in Birmingham on July 15, where the Hornets were picked to win the SWAC Eastern Division.

In Birmingham, Body was asked how the preseason buzz impacts his ability to prepare.

"We're blocking out the outside noise. These expectations are external. We're focusing on our standard. We want to keep the main thing the main thing."

As for what Hornet Nation will see when Body takes the field in 2026?

"Hornet Nation. Our fans always show up and show out. Even when we're far away, they still show up. This season they're gonna want to see what's going on, and we're going to show them what's going on."

Alabama State opens the season on August 29 against Southern in the Birmingham Football Classic at Legion Field.