ASU and Callan JMB Enter Historic Agreement

The first of its kind partnership between Alabama State University and Callan JMB Inc. will help prepare ASU students for careers in pharmaceutical manufacturing and logistics. The 150-acre medical campus is being constructed in Marion, Alabama, the birthplace of ASU. University President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. says the agreement will provide students and faculty valuable opportunities for hands-on learning, research, and workforce development. Atlas Complex by Callan JMB, CEO Wayne Williams says the agreement will strengthen manufacturing and improve healthcare supply chains.

Alabama health officials say the state has reported cases of a parasite that can cause "explosive diarrhea. "The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed there have been 11 cases of cyclosporiasis reported in the state since May 1st.Doctors suggest residents wash their produce, such as lettuce, before consuming to help prevent catching the parasite.

Nearly one in five Alabamians on Medicaid also rely on Medicare to cover their medical needs. A study by health policy group KFF shows 19-percent have both programs, tying Alabama with Vermont for the third-highest state share in the country. For these residents, Medicare pays the bills first, while Medicaid helps cover premiums, leftover costs, and nursing homes. That same state Medicaid program also pays for roughly 45-percent of all births in Alabama.

A Huntsville man is charged with manslaughter in the overdose death of an 11-year-old child. First responders were called to a Lanier Lakes neighborhood home Wednesday afternoon, but lifesaving efforts failed. Police detained 38-year-old Christopher Todd Wilson at the scene. Investigators say the child ingested an illegal drug belonging to Wilson. He is being held on a 30-thousand-dollar bond, with jail records separately listing the offense as homicide by chemical endangerment.

The City of Prattville could form its own school system. It's considering breaking away from the Autauga County system but wants to hear from the public first. A survey to gather public input is posted online. Town hall meetings will also be held to allow residents to weigh in.

Back-to-school shopping is in full force in Alabama. The state's annual sales tax holiday starts tomorrow. That means Alabama's four-percent sales tax will be waived on hundreds of qualifying items. The holiday lasts through Sunday, July 19th.

