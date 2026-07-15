Hornets Picked First in East at SWAC Media Day

The buzz around the Alabama State Hornets is getting even louder as the 2026 season approaches, as ASU was picked to win the SWAC Eastern Division championship at SWAC Football Media Day in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 15.

Quarterback Andrew Body is the conference's preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and he's one of five Hornets to be selected First-Team All-SWAC in the preseason, along with offensive lineman Elijah Baker, defensive lineman Micael Joiner, safety Ta'Shaun Sims, and return specialist Nehemiah Hixon.

Four more Hornets were named to the conference's second-team: running back Jamarie Hostzclaw, offensive lineman Dezmond Penn, kicker Andrew Abu-Akel, and long snapper Garrett Wilemon.

Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. doesn't want expectations to change the way his team prepares.

"I'm a big 'strength is in the routine' guy, so you gotta keep the same routine. The results will take care of themselves. Every coach in here wants the same result: we want to win the SWAC Championship and go to the Celebration Bowl.

When you take it on a day-by-day basis, the routine is there. Our routine has been the same, the intentionality is a little bit more because the guys have tasted success and they've been really close, so now they have a purpose to get to that next step."

One of the biggest reasons why Alabama State is such a popular pick in the preseason: roster retention. The Hornets return several key pieces from last year's team. Coach Robinson acknowledges the challenges of keeping a successful team intact.

"It's the fight that every coach in college football has. It doesn't matter what school you're at, especially when you have some really good players who are high character guys, and you got them from high school, and they're following what you're preaching. Those guys are crucial to retain. Elijah Baker, All-American offensive tackle last year, when those guys stay, it's huge.

We talked to the 24 players (representing SWAC programs at Media Day) last night, and I thanked all of them for staying in the SWAC one more year. Kids have options. When they decide to stay and build something, whether it's at Alabama State or any other school in the conference, I'm thankful that they're keeping their talents here for one more year."

One of the biggest retentions for ASU is quarterback Andrew Body. After winning the 2025 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year award, Body is back for his senior year. Despite his success last season, Body is focused on improving his game in 2026.

"Last year, one of the goals I had that I did accomplish was my completion percentage being over 70%. That was major for me. I want to take that to the next level this season. I want to trust my teammates more, if I see something I want to trust my eyes and let the ball ride. But really, just trusting my guys."

All-conference safety Ta'Shaun Sims believes the leadership on the roster is a big reason for the team's success.

"We've got leaders in each room. Our guys take accountability of their room and take leadership of their room. There are days where things aren't where they need to be, so we'll get together and say 'Tell your guys to get right' and we get it right."

A common refrain from all three of ASU's representatives in Birmingham: the importance of Hornets fans attending games to create that special atmosphere.

Body urged the fans to be there for the team this year.

"We need you there. There's no more I can say than that. I don't care if you're in Wyoming, Washington, Texas, Florida, New York. If you're out of the country, you need to come back to Alabama State and show some love. We've got nine games in Alabama, and if you can make it, please come out. We'd love the support and you'll have a great time as well."

Alabama State takes the field August 29 against Southern in the inaugural Birmingham Football Classic at Legion Field; one week later, ASU faces Lane College at ASU Stadium in the Labor Day Classic.