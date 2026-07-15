ASU and MPS are making Preparations for Back-to-School

The first day of classes will start back on August 10, 2026, at Alabama State University as well as Montgomery Public Schools. MPS Communications Director, Rosanna Smith Brewton says parents and guardians can now use its Back-to-School Guide for commonly asked questions, resources and other information. Brewton MPS will host its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. This year’s event will provide community resources, giveaways and entertainment and free school supply kits.

Top coaches and athletes attended the 2026 SWAC Football Media Day in Birmingham; including Alabama State Head Football Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. along with Quarterback Andrew Body and Safety Ta’Shaun Sims. Coach Robinson said, “I’m a big strength is in the routine guy, you’ve got to keep the same routine, results will take care of themselves.” Alabama State University was picked to finish first in the Eastern division of the SWAC.

The Selma-Times Journal is reporting its inaugural Selma Freedom Ride Rally taking place from September 3-6, 2026. The event will feature comedy shows, concerts and games and more. Organizers Michael Martin and Zanea Donato say the goal is to raise $100,000 for area schools. The capstone of the weekend will be on Sunday, Sept 6, 2026, when hundreds of motorcyclists are expected to travel from Selma to Montgomery. Early Bird admission tickets are $50 after Aug. 1, 2026, tickets will be 70 dollars.

Alabama's two largest metros are worlds apart in a new fitness ranking of the country's 100 largest cities. The American College of Sports Medicine placed Huntsville at number 48, while Birmingham fell near the bottom at number 92. The index measures residents' health, as well as fitness-friendly features like park access, public transportation, and neighborhood walkability. Report chair Stella Volpe says healthier cities build walking, biking, and recreation into everyday life instead of leaving exercise to chance.