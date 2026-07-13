Alabama State AD Cable Excited for 2026 Hornets Football Season

It's a busy time of year for Alabama State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Jason Cable.

The 2026-2027 academic year is about to begin, which means coaches, staff members, & student-athletes are returning to campus and media events are on the schedule.

Coming off of the first 10-win season on the gridiron in over twenty years, the Hornets have been collecting a lot of buzz this offseason; last week, ASU was voted fourth in the preseason Black College Football Poll.

With a press conference scheduled for Tuesday at Legion Field to discuss the Birmingham Classic and SWAC Football Media Day on Wednesday, Dr. Cable took some time to speak with WVAS News about the upcoming year.

WHAT CAN YOU SAY ABOUT THE JOB HEAD COACH EDDIE ROBINSON JR. IS DOING AT ALABAMA STATE?

"I think he's doing a great job. If you look at when he got here. Gosh, it's almost 5 years, right? Looking at where the program was and where we're heading, we're on the right trajectory.

If you look at it just from a pure competition standpoint, we've won more games in that period than we had before, with 10-2 being the best record we've had in over 20 years

I think that he's building his program the right way.

In the community, we've got a very strong presence, something that he values and we value as a department. The football team has above a 3.0 GPA.

Those are all great indicators of a championship program, and I think we're at the point now where we will see the fruits of his labor."

AS AN ADMINISTRATION, WHAT KIND OF SUPPORT ARE YOU TRYING TO PROVIDE FOR COACH ROBINSON, HIS STAFF, AND HIS PLAYERS?

"You can't just win a championship or championships with just a program. It has to be an institutional effort, and we have that from the top down: with our president, with myself, with our support staff.

We want to do things at a top-tier level as it relates to how we take care of our head coaches, assistant coaches, and student athletes.

We just believe that great athletic programs are student-centered, coach-driven and administratively assisted. We want to provide a higher level of assistance, ensuring that Coach has everything that he needs to develop people, and then we know the people will do the rest."

WHAT ARE THE BEST WAYS FOR MEMBERS OF THE ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY FAMILY TO SUPPORT ASU ATHLETICS?

"Commit your time. That means coming to games and supporting the program in meaningful ways with your time.

Commit your resources. The most flexible way that we always talk about is with your money. Those things are very important to the program.

Our website is very robust, our social media is as well. We're always looking for ways to engage fans, to garner support, and to recognize Hornet Nation.

I think we have one of the strongest fanbases, not only in HBCU athletics but in the FCS space. We want to continue to grow it.

But to answer your question: your time, resources and money. Give to O' Mother Dear."

HOW IMPORTANT IS IT FOR FANS TO ATTEND ASU GAMES IN PERSON?

"It's very important.

We cannot do it without fans in the stands, cheering loud and supporting the Hornets.

Saturday should be regulated to coming to campus to watch the Hornets play football. Just like Sunday is designated as going to church, right? Before church, on Saturdays, you should be on campus supporting the Hornets."

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Cable will be watching closely when Alabama State opens the season on August 29 against Southern in Birmingham in the inaugural Birmingham Classic; a week later, ASU faces Lane College at ASU Stadium in the Labor Day Classic.

WVAS and WVASFM.ORG will have live coverage of both the Birmingham Classic press event on Tuesday and SWAC Football Media Day on Wednesday. We'll hear from ASU head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., quarterback Andrew Body, defensive back Ta'Shaun Sims, and more.