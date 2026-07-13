ASU Birthday Week Celebration

Alabama State University is celebrating its 159th Birthday this week with concerts, events and more; ASU Brand and Marketing Director Amber Douglas highlight a Block Party on Friday, July 17, 2026, hosted by ASU’s Alumni Relations and WVAS’ Jazz on the Grass taking place on Sunday, July 19, 2026. The concert will feature Slim Gambill, Ron Handy and the Montgomery Jazz Alliance.

Drivers across Alabama are being reminded to slow down on the road. This comes as officers in Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee will be participating in Operation Southern Slow Down. The initiative focuses on speeding and aggressive driving today through July 19th. Last year, more than 16-hundred people died in speed-related crashes in the southeast.

Image Credit: Melanie Hogan

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a drowning accident in Jackson Lake. The boy, from Millbrook, was playing in waist-deep water on Saturday when he stepped past a drop-off and did not resurface. Dive teams from multiple agencies recovered his body. Foul play is not suspected.

Mobile claims the top spot in Alabama in a new national ranking evaluating city budget efficiency. The updated WalletHub study places Mobile 13th overall out of 148 large cities evaluated, while Montgomery lands at 51st, and Birmingham lags far behind at 126th.The national analysis compared local service quality against each city's overall budget per resident. The data shows Mobile swept the state by securing the best local score for raw service quality, while also operating on the 14th-smallest per-capita budget in the study.