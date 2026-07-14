Inaugural Birmingham Football Classic Press Conference

A news conference recently held in Birmingham, Alabama where WVAS news reporter Dan Peck covered the inaugural Birmingham Football Classic. The event was attended by Alabama State University Vice President and Director of Athletics, Dr. Jason Cable, Alabama State University Head Football Coach Eddie Robinson, Jr. and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and officials from Southern University. Tickets are available now.

Alabama State University recently held the 2026 Little Miss Pageant on campus and congratulations goes to Isabella Anderson for Little Miss ASU, Belle-Eve Pellum for Little Miss Hornet, Madelyn Lewis and Belle- Eve Pellum for Most Spirited and

Belle-Eve Pellum again for the People's Choice honor.

A $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of shooting death of 52-year-old Yvette Carter. Documents show Carter was shot to death on February 11, 2023, in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue around 10:35 p.m. Authorities have released surveillance images of three possible suspects, all wearing hooded sweatshirts arriving in a small black sedan with factory rims and no window tint before the shooting. Investigators are actively working the case and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Lottery fever is growing with well over a billion dollars up for grabs this week when you combine the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots. There was no grand prize winner in Monday night's Powerball drawing so the top prize jumps to an estimated $498 million ahead of the next chance to strike it rich on Wednesday. Meanwhile, tonight's Mega Millions drawing will be worth at least $637 million dollars. The cash option on that works out to $278 million.