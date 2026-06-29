Dangerous Heat Forecasted Across Alabama

Scorching temperatures are forecast across the Southeast this week.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting "dangerous heat with temperatures in the 90s and lower 100s" for much of the Southeast. The agency warns that the "combination of prolonged daytime heating and limited nighttime relief will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for vulnerable populations and those without adequate cooling."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, extreme heat is the deadliest type of severe weather in the United States.

With temperatures in the region set to skyrocket, Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health urges residents to be cautious.

"There are early symptoms of heat illness which can progress to more serious forms of heat illness. initially, people may experience things like muscle cramps and may get lightheaded, which can be a consequence of dehydration.

Then there are symptoms of heat exhaustion, where individuals need to remove themselves and get to a cooler environment; symptoms would be things like headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, heavy sweating, and extreme thirst. If not treated properly, that can progress to heat stroke, which is a medical emergency where the body can no longer rid itself of heat. This can be fatal if untreated."

THREE THINGS TO REMEMBER

If outdoor activities can't be avoided, Stubblefield offered important medical advice.

"Stay cool when you can. This involves potentially staying in the shade, taking breaks, delaying activities that were planned for the daytime until later in the day (even though later in the day it can still be very, very hot)."

"Stay hydrated. It's not enough to drink water after you've sweated. You want to make sure you've pre-hydrated. You have to hydrate before, during, and after these activities."

"Know the symptoms. Know when you need to seek care, know when you need medical care."

AT-RISK GROUPS

Infants, young children, the elderly, expectant mothers, the immunocompromised, laborers who work outdoors, and the economically disadvantaged are particularly endangered by extreme heat.

"Individuals (in those groups) are more prone to heat exhaustion and should take special precautions.

If you know anyone who potentially doesn't have access to cool air, or if they're on a limited budget, make sure you check in on them."

High temperatures are expected throughout the state all week.

