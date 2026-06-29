Heat Dome Grips Parts of Alabama

Forecasters say a "mega heat dome" is set to hit the eastern half of the U.S. this week, including parts of Alabama with temperatures soaring into mid-90s, but it'll feel more like 105 to 108. Montgomery City/County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Laura Gourdrea suggests residents limit their time outside and wear loose and light-colored clothing.

The 9th annual Boone Day will take place next Tuesday in Montgomery. The community event will be held in honor of the late Rev. Richard Boone who organized civil rights protests in Tuscaloosa, Selma and Montgomery during the Civil Rights Movement. The Rev. Richard Boone Legacy Day Founder, Mary Boone says the day will start on the Civil Rights Trail then onto a forum with panelists Alabama State University Dr. Howard Robinson and Dr. John Gigge of the University of Alabama with moderator Darrin Harris. The daylong event takes place on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, starting at 2 p.m.

An Alabama-backed voter-check order is being blocked in court. A Boston judge ruled Thursday that the President overstepped his authority with a plan to have the Post Office screen mail-in ballots. Alabama and 11 other Republican-led states are supporting the White House policy, which would force mail carriers to check ballot envelopes against a federal database and return any from voters not found on the list. Alabama officials argue the cross-checks are a necessary step to protect election integrity. The White House calls the judge's block unlawful and plans to appeal.

One person is dead and another injured in a Saturday night shooting in Montgomery. Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Westcott Street, where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound near West Fairview Avenue. First responders also located a woman who was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Mayor Steven Reed issued a statement Sunday condemning this shooting and another near Centennial Circle, urging residents to report any violent activity.